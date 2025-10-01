Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Leaked, Shows Off Z Fold 7-like Camera Module

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders have been leaked ahead of the device’s debut, which is expected in January of next year. The renders show the device from all angles, including a newly redesigned camera module that looks similar to the one we see in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here’s everything else to know about the design of the device.

As per an Android Headlines leak containing the Galaxy S26 Ultra renders, the device will feature a pill-shaped camera module housing three sensors, while a fourth sensor will be placed next to these three. Aside from this change, you can expect a similar-looking phone as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the front, there’s a flat display once again.

It will include a centered display punch hole up top and the bezels around the display will be thin and uniform. The corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be slightly rounded along with a flat frame, maintaining the same form factor as its predecessor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show the device’s right profile as well, where one can see the buttons.

The bottom of the device will be the home to the S-Pen, alongside a speaker grille, a SIM tray, and a USB-C port. In terms of thickness, the phone is expected to be 7.9mm thick. It is tipped to weigh only 217 grams.

Finally, the device could get a 6.9-inch M14 OLED panel with features like anti-reflection and a privacy screen where it will use software to hide the content being shown on the panel when seen from extreme angles. The device could employ the dual-chip strategy, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset for most of the world, and the Exynos 2600 in Europe.

It could pack a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired or 60W wired charging. It’ll get the same camera setup as the S25 Ultra, but with a downgraded 10MP 3x telephoto sensor. The device is likely to run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box, and could get stereo speakers and an IP68 rating as well.