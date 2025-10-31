WhatsApp Passkey End-to-End Encrypted Backups Announced

WhatsApp Passkey end-to-end encrypted backups have been announced by the Messaging platform. This is the first time a private messaging app is delivering this level of device-agnostic, and free end-to-end encrypted security to chat backups – making it accessible to over 3 billion people worldwide.

With WhatsApp Passkey end-to-end encrypted backups, you can use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock code to encrypt your chat backups instead of having to memorize a Password or a cumbersome 64-digit Encryption key. With just a tap or a glance, the same security that protects your personal chats and calls on WhatsApp is applied to your chat backups.

The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks and months on both iOS and Android. To get started, go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup.

WhatsApp first offered end-end-encrypted backups behind a password or encryption key in 2021. Meanwhile, Meta recently also announced the launch of new anti-scam tools in WhatsApp and Messenger along with other safety tools to protect users, including senior citizens, from cyber fraud and online scams.

Through latest Anti-scam tools in WhatsApp, users will now get warnings when they attempt to share their screens with an unknown contact during a video call. Scammers may pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool, the company is giving users more context to spot and avoid scams.