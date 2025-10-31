Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India: Check Price, Availability, Specifications

Amazon debuted its new lineup of Echo products and a new Fire TV Stick earlier this month in the US and the latter has now made its way to India. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Select has been launched in India with the new Vega OS, 8GB storage, HDR 10+ support, and a bundled Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Price, Availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select (2025) is priced at Rs 5,499 and is available for purchase via Amazon India. It comes with a 1 year warranty.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Features, Specifications

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor paired with 8 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance for streaming, browsing, and App navigation. It supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) with Dual-Band MIMO antennas for a stable connection and comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 + Low Energy, allowing users to connect wireless headphones, speakers, and gaming controllers with ease.

For visuals, the device supports 4K Ultra HD resolution (up to 2160p @ 60 fps) along with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. It also supports H.265, H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs, offering compatibility with a wide range of modern streaming content. The HDMI pass-through feature enables Dolby audio support including Dolby AC-3, E-AC-3, and E-AC3_JOC, enhancing the sound experience for compatible systems.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select ships with the Alexa Voice Remote, which features IR control for compatible TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers. Users can access hands-free Voice commands through Alexa or the Fire TV app.

Other key features include free cloud storage for purchased Amazon digital content and accessibility tools such as VoiceView, Screen Magnifier, Text Banner, Closed Captions, and Audio Descriptions.

In the box, users get the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Alexa Voice Remote, HDMI extender, power adapter and cable, two AAA batteries, and a Quick Start Guide. Amazon has confirmed that the device will receive security updates for at least four years after its last sale.