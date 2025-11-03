Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Vivo Y19s 5G has been announced in India as the latest extension to its Y-series of phones, where the device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, paired with dual rear cameras, support for storage expansion, Android 15, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new Vivo device.

Vivo Y19s 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y19s 5G comes in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver shades and in three variants – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 10,999, Rs 11,999, and Rs 13,499, respectively. The device is available for purchase through retailers while there’s no word on availability online.

Vivo Y19s 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y19s 5G comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness, and 260 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset which is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 2TB.

The Y19s 5G has a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with an f/3.0 Aperture at the back. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y19s 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Y19s 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with support for face recognition. It is also IP64-rated and supports FM radio. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. A stereo speaker setup is also there.