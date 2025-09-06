Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Renders Show a Slim Body But Bigger Camera Module

The first set of Galaxy S26 EDGE renders have surfaced online that show the upcoming Galaxy flagship in all its glory. The renders give us an idea of how slim the device will be and a first look at the camera module which has been completely revamped over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S26 Edge renders leaked by Android Headlines show the slim device from Samsung from all angles. The devices appears slim with a similar form factor along with equally thin bezels on the front as the Galaxy S25 Edge. The big difference lies on the back where the camera module’s shape has been switched from a pill to a huge rectangular module housing two sensors.

The leaked iPhone 17 Pro design is shows that Apple’s iPhones may also look similar and if the leaked Galaxy S26 Edge renders are correct, then Samsung wants to adopt a similar design as well. Aside from that, the power/lock button will sit on the right spine, with the volume up and down keys placed above it.

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will roughly measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm (10.8mm including the camera bump). So, at its thinnest point, it will be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was 5.8mm thick.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge’s design was one of a kind, the S26 Edge may not follow that strategy if Apple’s pulls off a similar design before Samsung, and we’ll know that on September 9 when Apple debuts its new iPhones.

The dummies for the whole S26 lineup were also leaked a couple of days back, suggesting that the vanilla S26 (now purportedly called S26 Pro) will have a similar design as its predecessor, the S25, followed by the S26 Edge and then the S26 Ultra which will get likely get a new camera module also. The Ultra’s camera module will have three Sensors in a pill-shaped module (similar to the S25 Edge) with two other sensors placed separately next to these.

As for the S26 Edge’s specs, expect a 6.7-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED 2x display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 4200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and dual rear cameras with a single front sensor which are likely identical to the S25 Edge in terms of megapixels except for the ultra-wide angle sensor.