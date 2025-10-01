Report: Samsung Restarts Galaxy S26+ Development

Samsung has reportedly restarted the Galaxy S26+ development which was believed to be a non-existent device in next year’s Galaxy S-series lineup. It was supposed to be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge but it seems like Samsung still isn’t confident about how that would pan out.

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung has restarted the Galaxy S26+ development as the Galaxy S25 Edge sales aren’t matching Samsung’s expectations, which makes the brand doubtful about its successor’s sales figures. The device is reportedly called M Plus internally, and it could launch alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro (M1), Galaxy S26 Edge (M2), and Galaxy S26 Ultra (M3) early next year.

Samsung usually launches its devices in January, so one can expect to see four new additions to the Galaxy S lineup in 2026. It is unclear as to what specifications the device would bring, or whether it would be called the Galaxy S26+ or not, considering the base model has supposedly been renamed to Galaxy S26 Pro.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Renders Leaked, New Camera Module Revealed

Any which way, this is a welcome move for the Plus lovers who do not want to sacrifice on the battery. That is because the S26 Edge will reportedly have a 4200mAh battery, which is bigger than S25 Edge but is still smaller than the Galaxy S25+, which has a 4900mAh battery.

In related news, the Galaxy S26 Ultra renders were leaked recently. Per those renders, the device will feature a pill-shaped camera module housing three sensors, while a fourth sensor will be placed next to these three. Aside from this change, you can expect a similar-looking phone as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the front, there’s a flat display once again. It will include a centered display punch hole up top and the bezels around the display will be thin and uniform.