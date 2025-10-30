Samsung Introduces Biometric Authentication for UPI Payments in Samsung Wallet

Samsung has announced the launch of the biometric authentication for UPI Payments in Samsung Wallet shortly after it debuted car key support for Mahindra Electric SUVs. Alongside seamless UPI onboarding as part of device setup, PIN-free biometric authentication, there’s enhanced Tap & Pay support — including FOREX cards and online card payments.

Samsung Wallet’s authentication experience has been enhanced with the introduction of biometric verification — device fingerprint and facial recognition — eliminating the need for PIN entry for everyday use. Users will soon be able to access the App and make UPI payments using just their Galaxy device’s fingerprint or face recognition.

With biometric authentication for UPI Payments in Samsung Wallet, the upgrade not only streamlines access but also enhances security and convenience, reducing manual input and minimising friction during payment flows, according to the company.

Samsung Wallet will soon support direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across a wide set of key merchants. Users will be able to seamlessly pay for goods and services online using the credit and debit cards safely tokenised in their Samsung Wallet—no need to manually key in card details, making checkout faster and more secure.

In addition to Samsung Wallet already supporting credit and debit cards from leading banks and card issuers, the digital payments experience is enhanced beyond borders as Samsung Wallet will support FOREX cards for Tap & Pay, powered by WSFx Global Pay Limited, enabling Galaxy users to make international transactions with a simple tap. Additionally, Samsung has onboarded AU Bank cards for Tap & Pay, further expanding its network of banking partners and supported card issuers.