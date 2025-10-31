Google Rolls Out Second October 2025 Update for Pixel Devices

Similar to last month, Google has rolled out a second October 2025 update for Pixel devices on the last day of the month. While the update doesn’t come with any major new features, it does come with performance improvements. Here’s everything to know about the new update for Pixel phones.

Rolling out globally now, the second October 2025 update for Pixel devices claims to fix critical bugs and improves the stability and performance of the phones. The update weighs about 15.51 MB on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and about 30 MB on the base Pixel 10. Aside from these, no other information about the update was shared by Google.

There’s no information regarding the rollout timeline of the November update for the Pixel devices for now. While Google usually releases its monthly update within the first week of every month, it is possible that there could be a delay in November with this timeline considering we have received a second October update.

Rumours suggest that the November update for Pixel devices will be a major one as it could contain the Pixel drop. The new Pixel drop update may include new theme packs that will allow you to change the entire look and feel of the phone in an instant. These themes may also contain sounds that could match the vibe of the theme itself.

Other than that, the Pixel studio App may get the ability to create GIFs in addition to the existing image generation capability. Pixel VIP is also getting an update, where it will highlight incoming messages in yellow from those contacts that are most important to you and will essentially prioritise those notifications.

In related news to Google, the company’s upcoming Pixel 10a got leaked in its entirety in terms of design. The renders suggest that the device will have an identical back design as the Pixel 9a with a small camera pill housing the two Sensors instead of the camera bar which Google ditched with the 9a. Aside from that, you can notice the flat sides and identical button placement as well.







