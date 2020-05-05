Advertisement

Reliance JioFiber adds Amazon Prime Video streaming support

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 1:40 pm

The streaming platform is available in the list of OTT apps on JioFber-enabled TVs.
Reliance JioFiber is now rolling out Amazon Prime Video support to its set-top boxes across the country. The streaming platform is available in the list of OTT apps on JioFber-enabled TVs. 

 

However, it is important to note that users still need to subscribe in order to access Amazon Prime Videos. The streaming platform joins the list of other apps that are available on Reliance JioFiber set-top boxes. The list includes SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, Jio Cinema, ALT Balaji and more. 

 

However, JioFiber is yet to add Netflix support on its platform. The development was first spotted by OnlyTech. The company has already revealed that it will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity of 10Mbps without any service charges. The brand says that it will provide free broadband service wherever it is geographically feasible. Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit. For all existing JioFiber subscribers, Jio will provide double data across all plans.

 

Meanwhile, the company is working to build its own video conferencing software known as Jio Meet. Jio Meet will cater to the healthcare sector in the sector, allowing doctors to virtually connect with people, who're having health issues and are not able to consult anyone by heading to the nearest hospital during the lockdown. In addition to this, it will also focus on the education sector, by offering its solution to schools across the country.

 

The operator has also revealed new ‘Work From Home’ prepaid plan for its customers. The plan offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 51 days. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 251. Interestingly, the pack do not offer any calling or SMS benefits.

