Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Announced: Everything to Know

Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range chip called Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. Over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 from last year, the new chip brings minor speed upgrades. It still maintains the same 1+3+4 architecture for the CPU. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the chip and the first smartphone it could come in.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4: Specifications

CPU & GPU

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 packs an octa-core CPU configuration with 1x Kryo Prime core (Cortex-A720, up to 2.7GHz), 3x Kryo Performance cores (Cortex-A720, up to 2.4GHz), and 4x Kryo Efficiency cores (Cortex-A520, up to 1.8GHz). For graphics, it integrates the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 2.0 FP. The chip is claimed to offer a 7% boost in CPU and GPU over its predecessor.

Connectivity

The SoC comes with a built-in Snapdragon 5G modem-RF system, supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks with download speeds of up to 2.9Gbps. Other connectivity highlights include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio, Snapdragon Sound suite with aptX Lossless/Adaptive, and NFC.

Camera & Imaging

Powered by the Qualcomm Spectra Triple 12-bit ISP, the Chipset supports camera setups of up to 200MP for single shooters, 64MP with ZSL, 32+21MP dual cameras, and 21MP triple cameras. It can record 4K HDR video at 30fps alongside 64MP photo capture, with support for formats like HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

Display & Media

On-device display support goes up to WFHD+ (1300×2900) at 144Hz, while external monitors can reach 4K at 60Hz with HDR10/10+. The SoC also includes hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoding, plus HDR playback for HLG, HDR10+, and HDR vivid.

AI & Performance

For AI tasks, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 integrates the Hexagon NPU with fused AI acceleration, Tensor, Vector, and Scalar extensions, and support for mixed precision (INT4/8/16). Memory compatibility includes LPDDR5 (up to 3200MHz) and LPDDR4x (up to 2133MHz), with support for up to 16GB RAM.

Audio

Qualcomm’s Aqstic audio codec and smart speaker amplifier are onboard, offering -108dB THD+N playback for cleaner sound, backed by the Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite.

Additional Features

The chipset is UFS 3.1 storage ready, supports USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, and includes Quick Charge 4+ technology. Navigation standards include GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and NavIC, with triple-frequency GNSS (L1/L5/L2) for higher accuracy.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4: Availability

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will be the first handset to adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and it will debut in China on August 21.