HP Omen 16 2025 With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel & AMD CPU Options Launched in India

HP India has announced the launch of the HP Omen 16 2025 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU in the country, paired with the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen CPU options. The new gaming laptop claims to offer up to 170W Total Processor Power and 115W GPU support. Here’s everything to know about it.

HP Omen 16 2025: Price, Availability

The OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop is now available on the HP Online Store, HP World, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other leading retail channels. The Laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 in Shadow Black colour.

HP Omen 16 2025: Specifications

The HP Omen 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display with 60-240 Hz variable refresh rate, 3 ms response time, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 500 nits brightness and 100% sRGB support. The Omen 16 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI chips, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 12GB GPU. Further, you get up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a new fan cleaning technology that reverses the fan to remove dust, controlled through OMEN Gaming Hub. By preventing dust accumulation, the cooling system stays efficient, enabling the CPU and GPU to deliver peak performance over extended gaming sessions. Despite its powerful performance, the device operates at 46 dBA, minimising noise while keeping the system cool.

The new Omen 16 offers personalization through the OMEN Gaming Hub, enabling gamers to fine-tune system settings, power modes, and cooling preferences for tailored experiences. With customisable per-key RGB lighting and an optional RGB light bar, both fully adjustable via OMEN Light Studio, players can synchronize their device’s aesthetics with their unique gaming style.

Connectivity options on the laptop include 1 USB Type-C 5Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signalling rate, 1 x RJ-45, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 x AC smart PIN and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port.

Wireless connections are handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. There’s a dual speaker setup with audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual microphone array and HP 1080p webcam. It is backed up by a 83Wh 6-cell battery.