Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Leaks in Detail: Check Out the Design & Specs

Samsung seems to be planning an entirely new tablet that would come out later this year and could be called the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. While Samsung already has its Fan edition tablets to cater to the mid-range tablets’ segment, the positioning of the Tab S10 Lite remains unclear at the moment. However, new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite leaks have spilled the beans over everything the new tablet will have to offer.

According to WinFuture and a few screenshots of the tablet’s specs and the product images shared by tipster Max Jambor on X, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available in three shades, including silver, grey, and coral (pink), where the latter is an unusual colour from Samsung, that too for a tablet. It has Antenna lines of the back with a single camera. At the front, one can see the huge bezels surrounding the display. It may also have magnets on the back, below the camera, where the S-Pen will rest.

As for specs, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite leaks suggest that there will be a 10.9-inch 90Hz LCD display on the front with SGS-certified blue light reduction and a resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels. It will be powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset which will be paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Under the hood, it will be backed by an 8000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which is slower compared to the Tab S10 FE’s 45W charging speed. For optics, there will be an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. There are also two stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos as per the leak.

The 524 gram Galaxy Tab S10 Lite also has a USB 3.2 compatible USB-C port and will launch with Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Furthermore, it will likely receive up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches as well. It will have optional 5G and will be IP42 rated for water and dust resistance. S-Pen will be included in the box with the tablet.

Samsung reportedly plans to launch Wi-Fi-only and 5G versions of the Tab S10 Lite later this year. European pricing for the tablet could be as following: