  • 10:51 Mar 24, 2020

Coronavirus Impact: Reliance Jio offers free broadband, double data and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2020 10:29 am

Reliance Jio has said that it will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity of 10Mbps without any service charges.

Reliance Jio has revealed that it will offer free Reliance JioFiber service for free to its users. The company has also announced that it will offer double data on its prepaid plans and more. 

 

Reliance Jio has said that it will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity of 10Mbps without any service charges. The brand says that it will provide free broadband service wherever it is geographically feasible. Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit. For all existing JioFiber subscribers, Jio will provide double data across all plans.

 

The company has also revealed that it will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. The operator will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost.

 

The operator has also revealed new ‘Work From Home’ prepaid plan for its customers. The plan offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 51 days. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 251. Interestingly, the pack do not offer any calling or SMS benefits. 

 

Furthermore, Jio Haptik Technologies has revealed that it has developed a new chatbot for the Indian Indian government called 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' to help address queries around the Coronavirus outbreak and disseminate verified information. This Chatbot has been developed by Jio Haptik for the Government as per their requirement, free of cost, and updated on real-time.

 

