Reliance Jio reduces validity of Rs 1,299 prepaid plan

The Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid plan validity is reduced by 29 days.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio recently announced a new Rs 2121 prepaid plan and discontinued the existing Rs 2020 plan. Now the operator has reduced the validity of Rs 1,299 prepaid plan.



The revised Rs 1299 plan now comes with 336 days of validity instead of 365 days it was offering earlier. The benefits, however, remain the same. The plan still offers 24GB of 4G data, unlimited calls to the same network, up to 12,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls, and 3600 SMSes for 336 days, reports TelecomTalk.



The plan also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. So, with this change, the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan validity is reduced by 29 days.



Meanwhile, the Jio Rs 2020 plan was valid for 365 days, while Rs 2121 is only for 336 days. Under Rs 2121 prepaid plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 504GB. Apart from this, it also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. A complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews is also bundled with this plan.



Reliance Jio also recently launched new Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid plans. The Rs 49 plan offers a total of 2GB data. Once the 2GB limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet reduces to 64Kbps. This plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls and 25 SMS messages.



The Rs 69 plan offers users a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. For the calls, this plan offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.