  • 12:21 Feb 24, 2020

Advertisement

Reliance Jio launches new Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

The Jio Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans are now listed on the Jio website.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has launched two prepaid plans for the JioPhone users with short validity. These plans are priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69 and both of them come with a validity of 14 days.

The Jio Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans are now listed on the Jio website. The Rs 49 plan offers a total of 2GB data. Once the 2GB limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet reduces to 64Kbps.

 

Apart from data, the plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls and 25 SMS messages. Additionally, users get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

The Rs 69 plan offers users a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. For the calls, this plan offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Advertisement

 

Apart from introducing Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans for the JioPhone users, the company has also introduced a Rs 2121 prepaid recharge plan for 336 days. Under Rs 2121 prepaid plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 504GB. Apart from this, it also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.

Reliance JioFiber revises Rs 199 top-up broadband plan

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Reliance Jio starts rolling out Wi-Fi-calling services pan India

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2121 prepaid recharge plan for 336 days

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

BSNL increases the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

BSNL offers Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at a discounted price for its broadband customers

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2121 prepaid recharge plan for 336 days

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies