Reliance Jio launches new Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has launched two prepaid plans for the JioPhone users with short validity. These plans are priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69 and both of them come with a validity of 14 days.



The Jio Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans are now listed on the Jio website. The Rs 49 plan offers a total of 2GB data. Once the 2GB limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet reduces to 64Kbps.

Apart from data, the plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls and 25 SMS messages. Additionally, users get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.



The Rs 69 plan offers users a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. For the calls, this plan offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Apart from introducing Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans for the JioPhone users, the company has also introduced a Rs 2121 prepaid recharge plan for 336 days. Under Rs 2121 prepaid plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 504GB. Apart from this, it also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.