Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2121 prepaid recharge plan for 336 days

Reliance Jio has announced a new Rs 2121 prepaid plan that offers a total validity of 336 days. The Rs 2,121 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers similar benefits that were provided with the Rs 2,020 prepaid plan launched last year in December.



Under Rs 2121 prepaid plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 504GB. Apart from this, it also offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls and 12,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.



The Rs 2121 Jio plan is already available from the company's website. However, the biggest drawback is that the validity has been reduced by 29 days. The Rs 2020 plan was valid for 365 days, while Rs 2121 is only for 336 days.



The operator has now discontinued their existing plan Rs 2020. This prepaid plan offered 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and 12,000 minutes for off-net calls for Jio to other operators with 12 months of validity.



Talking of other operators, Vodafone and Airtel have an annual plan of Rs 2399 and Rs 2398 respectively. The plans offer 1.5GB data every day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plans also come with a free subscription to Zee5, Vodafone Play and Airtel applications.