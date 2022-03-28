Reliance Jio launches Rs 555, Rs 2999 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has launched new plans for prepaid users that offer one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The telecom operator is now offering Rs 555 and Rs 2999 prepaid plans with the OTT subscription. Let’s look at the details of the new plans below.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan



The Reliance Jio new Rs 555 prepaid plan is a data add-on plan that offers users 55GB of data. It has a validity of 55 days. This plan does not offer any SMSes and unlimited voice calls.

Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

The Rs 2999 prepaid Jio plan, on the other hand, is an annual plan which is valid for 365 days. Apart from a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year, it offers 2.5GB of data per day. In addition, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

Along with this, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

To recall, the 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription comes at Rs 499. These new plans are now available on both the Reliance Jio website as well as the mobile app.

Jio has also launched new Rs 259 Calendar Month Validity pre-paid plan today. It offers 1.5GB data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The monthly validity will renew on the same date every month.

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio launched Rs 2999 annual prepaid plan with 2.5GB per day. With 2.5GB of data per day, this plan offers 912.5GB of data for 365 days. However, post consumption of FUP data for the day, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Apart from daily data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.