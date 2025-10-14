Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs Launched in India for Offices, Hospitals, and More

Samsung today announced the launch of its latest Made in India Smart Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs. The new lineup claims to “combine intelligent connectivity, eco-conscious design, and premium comfort, improving the future of commercial and residential cooling solutions.”

Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs: Price, Availability

Samsung’s new Smart Cassette AC comes with a starting price of Rs 65,000 (excluding GST) and will be available through Samsung’s authorised commercial AC channel partners across India starting October 2025.

Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs: Features

The 1-way cassette ACs offers a single airflow direction, ideal for small to medium spaces, and is offered in 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton models. The 4-way model offers a four-direction airflow, for uniform cooling in medium to large spaces, and comes in 1.5-ton, 2-ton, 3-ton, and 4-ton capacities. The 360 cassette model delivers complete 360-degree air distribution for large, open spaces, and is available in 2-ton, 3-ton and 4-ton capacities.

Users can connect their Samsung WindFree cassette ACs effortlessly via the built-in Wi-Fi with the Samsung SmartThings app, eliminating the need for additional modules. They canmonitor, manage, and personalize their indoor climate directly from their smartphone, whether at home, in the office, or on the move.

Key SmartThings features include:

Voice Control : Control temperature and settings using voice assistants such as Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa , or Google Assistant

: Control temperature and settings using voice assistants such as , or Welcome Cooling Mode : Uses GPS tracking to automatically cool your space to preferred settings before arrival

: Uses GPS tracking to automatically cool your space to preferred settings before arrival Good Sleep Mode : Adapts to your sleep cycle while saving up to 48% energy

: Adapts to your sleep cycle while saving up to 48% energy Comfort Humidity Control: Maintains steady indoor conditions using temperature and humidity sensors, while saving up to 19% energy in dry mode

The range uses R32 refrigerant. For cleaner indoor environments, an optional PM 1.0 filtration system is available to capture ultra-fine dust particles and improve air purity.

Unlike conventional air conditioners that blow strong jets of cold air, Samsung’s WindFree Cooling uses thousands of micro-holes to gently disperse cool air. This creates a “Still Air” environment, with minimal fan speed and thereby eliminating cold drafts while maintaining consistent, quiet, and energy-efficient cooling. This range of ACs are ideal for offices, hospitality, and wellness spaces.