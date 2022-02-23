Reliance Jio launches Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 prepaid plans with free 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Reliance Jio has launched new plans for prepaid users that offer a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The telecom operator is now offering Rs 4199 and Rs 1499 prepaid plans with the OTT subscription. Let’s look at the details of the new plans below.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio new Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers 2GB of data per day. Apart from daily data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls.

Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

The Rs 4,199 prepaid Jio plan, on the other hand, is an annual plan which is valid for 365 days. Apart from a complimentary 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, it offers 3GB of data per day. In addition, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

Along with this, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

With the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, users will be able to access content in 4K quality. Further, the subcription also offers Unlimited live sports, Hotstar Specials and serials before TV, Multiple movies, Disney+ movies and Disney+ originals.

To recall, the 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription comes at Rs 1499. These new plans are now available on both the Reliance Jio website as well as the mobile app.

Recently, Reliance Jio launched Rs 2999 annual prepaid plan with 2.5GB per day. With 2.5GB of data per day, this plan offers 912.5GB of data for 365 days. However, post consumption of FUP data for the day, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Apart from daily data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.