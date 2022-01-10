Reliance Jio launches Rs 2999 annual prepaid plan with 2.5GB per day

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 2999 yearly plan for prepaid users. This plan gives customers 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. Let’s look at the details of the new plan below.

Jio Rs 2999 Plan Benefits

With 2.5GB of data per day, this plan offers 912.5GB of data for 365 days. However, post consumption of FUP data for the day, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Apart from daily data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.

The new Jio prepaid plan costing Rs 2,999 is now available in both Reliance Jio website as well as the mobile app. It is listed under the 20% JioMart Maha Cashback offer. It means that there is 20 percent cashback with any purchase on JioMart.

Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 3,119 annual plan. This one offers 2GB of data per day and 10GB additional data for a total of 740GB data. Futher, there is unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the plan also comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for a year. It also offers access to the Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Prior to this, Reliance Jio has relaunched the Rs. 499 prepaid plan. The Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers daily 2GB high speed data limit. However, after the exhaustion of 2GB daily data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. The plan also comes with a one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. Users also get access to Jio Prime Membership with this plan.

In addition, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Along with this, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.