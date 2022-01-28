JioPhone 5G Smartphone: What We Know So Far

Reliance Jio launched JioPhone Next in India last year. Now seems like the company is all set to introduce a new 5G enabled smartphone in the country called JioPhone 5G. The upcoming smartphone by Jio is tipped to launch later this year.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s launch date, pricing details, leaked specs and features.

JioPhone 5G launch date

As of now, there’s no launch date but the launch is planned for this year. There’s still no 5G service in India at the moment and Jio is yet to bring the 5G network in India.

Pricing Details

Jio is expected that Jio will launch the JioPhone 5G at a lower price point in the country. JioPhone 5G is said to be priced between Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000 in India. It could also be the cheapest 5G phone in India.

Jio 5G coverage in India

Jio has completed the 5G coverage planning for 1,000 cities across the country. This will enable the operator to roll out 5G services quickly in the country.

Auction for 5G spectrum is expected to be held in the first quarter of the next financial year. It is being said that Jio will reveal details about its 5G service at its annual shareholder meeting in June.

“5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network,” Jio said in a statement.

Specifications

According to a report of Android Central, the JioPhone 5G will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. The phone will feature thin bezels at the top and bottom, a hole-punch cutout, and rounded edges.

In addition to this, the phone will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor and will support N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78 5G bands pan-India. So the phone should get 5G connectivity across India once Jio’s service goes live.

The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage will also be expandable via microSD card. It will have a triple slot for two SIMs and a microSD. The upcoming phone is said to launch with Android 11 out of the box. In addition, there will be usual Jio suite of services including MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavan.

For optics, JioPhone 5G will have a dual rear camera setup. There will be a 13-megapixel main rear camera which will be capable of shooting 1080p videos at 60fps and 720p slow-mo videos at 120fps. In addition, there will be a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery front, the JioPhone 5G will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. There may also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the JioPhone 5G.