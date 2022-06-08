Reliance Jio launches 4G services in Ladakh region near Pangong lake

Reliance Jio has expanded its 4G services in Ladakh region to a village close to Pangong lake. Officials said Reliance Jio launched its 4G voice and data services at Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh.

With this expansion, Jio becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament inaugurated Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and other parts of the world.

Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio. He said “This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area.”

Jio said it has been continuously expanding and augmenting its network in Ladakh region in line with its vision to digitally connect everyone and empower societies in many ways.

“Overcoming the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, Team Jio continues with its efforts of reaching the remotest parts of the Union Territory to ensure that people remain in touch in the areas which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for months,” an official of the Reliance Jio said.

Last month,, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis & Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block. Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar and Demchok in the region. Jio is also providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio launched four new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription earlier this month. The telecom operator is now offering Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 prepaid plans with the OTT subscription.