Samsung Launches First-Ever Perplexity AI TV App

Samsung has announced the first ever Perplexity AI TV App on the market which claims to offer a “more unique and innovative AI experience to users.” The app can help users quickly find what they’re looking for and discover new favourites. Here’s how it works and which models it will be available on.

For those unaware, Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time, answering questions, performing deep research, and suggesting additional questions that allow curious users to engage more deeply with the content they consume.

The Perplexity AI TV App offers a “sleek and visually appealing experience, going beyond text-only responses.” When you ask Perplexity a question, results appear with high-quality, glanceable cards made exclusively for Samsung TVs. Here’s how the app works on TVs:

Access: Navigate to the Perplexity TV App via the Apps Tab or in Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, accessible via the AI Button.

Navigate to the Perplexity TV App via the Apps Tab or in Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, accessible via the AI Button. Activation: Users must accept the terms and conditions and allow Perplexity to access their microphones before using the AI voice component.

Users must accept the terms and conditions and allow Perplexity to access their microphones before using the AI voice component. (Optional): For those who don’t want to use voice commands, the onscreen keyboard or USB keyboard can be used to search with the Perplexity TV App.

For those who don’t want to use voice commands, the onscreen keyboard or USB keyboard can be used to search with the Perplexity TV App. Ask for anything: Whether you want recommendations for Halloween entertainment or help with an everyday task, Perplexity can help you with the answer.

As for availability, the Perplexity AI TV App is now available on all 2025 Samsung TVs and will be available on 2023 and 2024 TVs with the latest OS upgrade later this year. As a bonus, Perplexity is offering a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro for all users. One can scan the QR code on the Perplexity TV app to redeem.





