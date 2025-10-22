iQOO 15 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

iQOO 15 has been announced in China as the successor to last year’s iQOO 13 and it comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device has a triple rear camera setup and also features a 2K AMOLED display, a 7000mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

iQOO 15: Price

The iQOO 15 starts at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 51,600) for the 12GB + 256GB version and is available in White, Light Green, Black, and Ling Yun shades. There’s also an Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition that’s available in China in a single 16GB + 512GB version.

iQOO 15: Specifications

The iQOO 15 5G sports a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits brightness in HBM mode and 6000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a standard anti-reflection coating. The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the phone features a triple cam setup on the back, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.1 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. A 32MP f/2.2 sensor handles the selfies and video calls on the device.

The device draws power from a huge 7000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Aside from this, iQOO 15 has a metal middle frame, a Halo light strip, an IP68 + IP69 rated body, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.