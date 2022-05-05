Reliance Jio launches four new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has launched four new plans for prepaid users that will offer three months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The telecom operator is now offering Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 prepaid plans with the OTT subscription. Let’s look at the details of the new plans below.

Reliance Jio Rs 151 Prepaid Plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Rs 151 plan is a data-only plan offered by Jio that doesn’t come with a validity period. The plan is offering 8GB of data to the users. It will remain valid according to your existing prepaid plan. This plan will come with a three months subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the users.

Reliance Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 333 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. It offers unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. For data, it comes with 1.5GB daily data. Once the provided data gets exhausted, users will get 64Kbps speed.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 and Rs 783 Prepaid Plans

Both Rs 583 and Rs 783 plans offer same benefits as of Rs 333 plan but with different validity. While the Rs 583 prepaid plan comes with a 56 days of validity, the Rs 783 prepaid plan has 84 days of validity.

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio launched Rs 2999 annual prepaid plan with 2.5GB per day. With 2.5GB of data per day, this plan offers 912.5GB of data for 365 days. However, post consumption of FUP data for the day, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Apart from daily data, this plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Further, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the plan.