Jio Game Controller launched with Bluetooth Support, 8-Hour battery life

Reliance Jio has launched a new accessory for gamers – the Jio Game Controller. It is a wireless gaming controller that is equipped with a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

The Jio Game Controller is available in India for Rs 3,499 for purchase on the official Jio site. It comes only in a Matte Black colour. Furthermore, Jio is also offering the remote with EMI options starting at Rs 164.71 only.

Jio Game Controller Features

The controller is compatible with Android tablets, Android TV and Android and the Jio Set-top box. This is not compatible with PlayStation and Xbox.

The dimensions of the product are – 153 x 58 x 110mm and it weighs 200 grams. The remote supports Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity that works in a range of up to 10 meters. In addition, it features a 20-button control layout and 2 sticks. This allows you to perform several actions easily.

The device is equipped with a rechargeable battery and comes with a microUSB port that allows you to easily charge the device. The company said that the Jio Game Controller has an 8-hour long battery life with support for haptic control. Besides, it also offers low latency for gaming.

The new gaming controller from Jio supports haptic control. There are two vibration feedback motors installed in the product, two pressure-point triggers, and an eight-direction arrow button.

