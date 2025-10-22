Meta Debuts New Anti-Scam Tools in WhatsApp, Messenger, and More

Meta has announced the launch of new anti-scam tools in WhatsApp and Messenger along with other safety tools to protect users, including senior citizens, from cyber fraud and online scams. Here’s everything to know about the new safety features announced by Meta for its apps.

Through latest Anti-scam tools in WhatsApp, users will now get warnings when they attempt to share their screens with an unknown contact during a video call. Scammers may pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool, the company is giving users more context to spot and avoid scams.

Then, on Messenger, Meta is testing more advanced scam detection in chats. When this is enabled and a new contact sends a potentially scammy message, users will be warned and given an option to send recent chat messages for AI scam review. If a potential scam is detected, users will get more information on common scams, and actions will be suggested including blocking or reporting the suspicious account.

On Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp, users can setup Passkeys to use the same fingerprint, face, or PIN they already use on their mobile device to verify their identity.

On Facebook and Instagram, one can now use Security Checkup to review their security settings and get recommendations on security actions like updating their password.

Further, Meta has collaborated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to expand its ‘Scams Se Bacho’ campaign which includes developing engaging, multilingual video content designed especially for senior citizens, helping them identify, avoid, and report online scams.

Meta also supports awareness and training efforts for senior-focused initiatives such as Saksham Senior, an initiative that empowers senior citizens in India to navigate the digital world with confidence. It provides easy-to-understand learning resources on technology use, scam prevention, and misinformation awareness, including health and digital safety tips. The initiative is active across major Indian cities and regularly conducts learning sessions at senior living homes, RWAs, clubs, and online platforms – so that no one is left behind in the digital age.