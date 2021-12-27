HomeNewsReliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: This prepaid plan gets 29 days...

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: This prepaid plan gets 29 days extra validity, Check Details

Reliance Jio is giving 29 days extra validity with Rs 2545 prepaid plan until January 2. The plan was offering 336 days validity previously.

By Meenu Rana
Jio Happy New Year Offer

Highlights

  • Jio is giving 29 days extra validity with its Rs 2545 prepaid plan.
  • The plan is now giving 365 days validity until January 2
  • All the other benefits of the plan will remain the same

Reliance Jio has announced a Happy New Year Offer for its customers. The telco is now offering 29 days of additional validity on its Rs 2545 plan. Both existing and new Reliance Jio users can get this offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan Happy New Year Offer

The Jio Rs 2545 plan earlier offered 336 days of validity. Under the new offer, the same plan now comes with additional 29 days of validity for no extra cost. This means the total vaildity of plan is now 365 instead of the standard 336 days.

However, it is to be noted that the plan’s validity is for a limited time. The offer will expire on January 2, 2022. Apart from the additional validity, all the other benefits of the plan will remain the same.

Reliance Jio Rs 2545 Plan Benefits

This Jio plan offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. In addition, the plan offers its customers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The New Year offer is now visible on the My Jio app for some users. However, the website is still displaying the existing validity of 336 days. Users who recharge the Rs 2545 plan will immediately get 336 days validity with additional validity in their account.

Earlier this month, Jio also introduced its cheapest Re 1 recharge plan ever. The plan has a validity of 1 day and gets 10MB of data.

The Jio prepaid plan at Rs 1 initially came with a validity of 30 days, and it offered 100MB of data. After revision, Jio plan comes with a validity of 1 day and only offer 10MB of data. However, post-consumption of the data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps.

 

