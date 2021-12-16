Reliance Jio cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan revised soon after launch

India’s cheapest prepaid plan, Re 1 plan, was launched by Reliance Jio yesterday. Now soon after launch, Jio has revised the benefits of the Re 1 plan.

Reliance Jio Re 1 Revised Prepaid Plan

The new Jio prepaid plan at Rs 1 initially came with a validity of 30 days, and it offered 100MB of data. Now after revision, Jio plan will now come with a validity of 1 day and only offer 10MB of data. However, post-consumption of the data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps.

Will the plan help consumers?

The revised plan is offering lesser benefits as compared to its original benefits. The 10MB data will be finished in a matter of minutes and it will not be helpful to users at all.

For instance, if one wants 100MB of data with this plan, users will have to spend Rs 10. On the other hand, if one buys Rs 15 4G data voucher, it will be more helpful to customers as it offers 1GB of high-speed data.

To recall, with earlier benefits, if a Jio subscriber does multiple recharges with the Re 1 prepaid plan, the person will get more data. Like on recharging, Rs 1 for 10 times will cost Rs 10 and also give you 1GB total data for a period of 30 days.

In case you want to recharge, here are steps to recharge Jio prepaid plan Rs 1:

Open the MyJio app on your smartphone

Go to the recharge section

On the top row for the ‘Value’ section and under ‘Other Plans’ choose Re 1 plan.

Meanwhile, Jio recently revised its Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan. Now, the Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 14 days. It offers 300 SMS messages alongside 1.5GB high-speed data per day, and unlimited voice calls.