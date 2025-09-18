CMF Headphone Pro Launch Teased, Design Revealed

CMF by Nothing will soon expand its footprint within the audio category as it has now confirmed the CMF Headphone Pro launch, which will be the brand’s first ever pair of headphones. This comes more than two months after CMF’s parent brand Nothing also debuted their first-ever headphones.

CMF Headphone Pro was teased by the brand via its X account, where the company confirmed that the headphones will debut on September 29. With plushy cushion earcups, the headphones have been teased in two shades, light blue and orange. The bottom side of the right earcup has a USB-C port for charging, along with a switch that may be there for ANC and Transparency modes.

Remix everything.



Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 17, 2025

There’s also a colour-coded scroll wheel which could handle the volume. Then there’s a button for pairing and power, along with another button with a red circle in the middle. This suggests it could be for recording but we don’t know for sure as of now. The CMF Headphone Pro launch is being teased with the tagline “Remix Everything,” so this button could be related to an entirely new feature, also.

The Headphone (1) from Nothing which were launched in July, pack 40mm drivers along with support for LDAC codec. Nothing partnered with British audio company KEF for the tuning of audio in its first pair of headphones. You further get adaptive bass enhancement, Spatial Audio, on-head detection, as well as an 8-band EQ. The headphones support up to 42dB Adaptive ANC along with a Transparent mode. You get multiple controls such as buttons, roll, and paddle for volume and music playback.

With a single press of the button, users can activate Channel Hop: a quick-switch feature that cycles between recent audio apps and favourite functions without digging through menus or switching screens. The Headphone (1) from Nothing costs Rs 21,999.