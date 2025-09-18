Meta Ray-Ban Display, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), Oakley Meta Vanguard Smart Glasses Announced: India Availability Confirmed

Meta, at its Meta Connect 2025 annual event, announced a new set of smart glasses, namely the Meta Ray-Ban Display, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), and the Oakley Meta Vanguard. The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) features up to 2x the battery life of the original version, and 3K Ultra HD video capture as well. Here’s everything else to know about the glasses.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Price, Features

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses go on sale on September 30th for $799 (approx Rs 70,300) at Best Buy, LensCrafters, Ray-Ban Stores, and Verizon. Initially available only in the US, Meta will expand availability to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK in early 2026.

Meta Ray-Ban Display and the accompanying Meta Neural Band come in two colors: Black and Sand. The glasses are launching with two frame sizes: standard and large. All glasses feature Transitions lenses, so you can wear them on-the-go, inside and outside, night and day, with up to six hours of mixed-use battery life and up to 30 hours of battery life total thanks to the portable and collapsible charging case. And Meta Neural Band comes in three sizes as well.

With the new launches, Meta will now categorise its glasses in three segments:

Camera AI glasses: Glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and those made in partnership with Oakley.

Glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and those made in partnership with Oakley. Display AI glasses: Meta Ray-Ban Display opens up a new category, anchored on the value of a contextual display.

Meta Ray-Ban Display opens up a new category, anchored on the value of a contextual display. Augmented reality glasses: AR glasses, like the brand’s Orion prototype, feature a large holographic display, high-bandwidth input, and digital experiences that augment the world around you.

Coming back to Meta Ray-Ban Display, it features a taller, square-shaped frame with slightly rounded edges for comfort and durability. The front of the glasses has a subtle curve to help reduce glare and improve fit. Meta has used titanium in the hinges to enhance strength while keeping the device lightweight. A new ultra-narrow steelcan battery design allows thinner temple arms and supports longer usage.

The glasses include a monocular display powered by a custom light engine and geometric waveguide, offering high brightness, sharp contrast, and efficient performance in a compact frame. With 42 pixels per degree in the field of view, the display delivers detailed visuals. Photochromatic lenses, auto-brightness algorithms, and limited light leakage are designed to provide a balance between clarity and discretion.

The device supports features such as Meta AI with visual prompts, Messaging and video calling via WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, live captions and translations, pedestrian navigation in select cities, and media playback controls. A real-time camera viewfinder with zoom makes it easier to capture and share photos and videos.

Alongside the glasses, Meta also announced the Neural Band, a wearable input device based on surface electromyography (EMG). The wrist-worn band detects subtle finger movements, enabling silent scrolling, clicking, and text input. Processing occurs on-device, with only commands like “click” transmitted to the glasses.

The Neural Band offers up to 18 hours of battery life, an IPX7 water resistance rating, and lightweight construction using electrodes coated in diamond-like carbon reinforced with Vectran fiber.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2): Price, Features

These are now available in the US at Meta’s store and Ray-Ban website, starting at $379 USD (approx Rs 33,300). You can now order Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) in Switzerland and the Netherlands too, with Brazil to follow soon. Furthermore, Meta confirmed that the glasses will be coming to India and Mexico later this fall. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Matte Transparent Transition Ruby Lenses are available now on Ray-Ban’s website starting at $509 USD (approx Rs 44,800).

The glasses continue to be available in signature designs such as Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner, while Meta is introducing new seasonal color options:

Wayfarer Shiny Cosmic Blue with Transitions Sapphire Lenses (also in Large)

Skyler Shiny Mystic Violet with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Headliner Shiny Asteroid Grey with Transitions Emerald Lenses

In addition, Meta is reintroducing the clear-frame Wayfarer in a Matte Transparent finish, paired with either Brown Mirror Gold or Ruby lenses. The Brown Mirror Gold variant will be available in limited quantities at select retail outlets and Meta’s Burlingame store.

The new model now delivers up to eight hours of typical use on a full charge, nearly double the runtime of the first generation. A 20-minute charge can replenish up to 50% of the battery, while the included charging case provides an additional 48 hours of on-the-go power.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) also brings 3K Ultra HD video recording with ultrawide HDR at up to 60fps, offering more than twice the Pixel count of its predecessor. New hands-free capture modes, including hyperlapse and slow motion, will roll out later this year via software updates.

Meta announced that its AI-powered features will also expand. A new conversation focus mode will soon allow the glasses’ open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person a wearer is speaking with, reducing background noise in busy environments. Live translation is also being expanded with support for German and Portuguese, enabling real-time conversations across six languages, even offline with pre-downloaded language packs.

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Price, Features

Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Meta is also working to bring Oakley Meta Vanguard to Mexico, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. You can pre-order yours now online at Meta or Oakley’s website for $499 USD (approx Rs 44,000) ahead of the October 21 launch.

Meta has put together a lineup of four frame and lens colour combos for the Oakley Meta Vanguard:

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZM 24K

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZM Black

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with PRIZM Road

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZM Sapphire

It’s also easy to replace the lenses on Oakley Meta Vanguard, as per Meta. Additionally, a PRIZM Low Light replacement lens option will be coming soon. Replacement lenses are sold separately and available for $85 USD (approx Rs 7,500).

The Vanguard glasses feature Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system with three replaceable nose pads, including low- and high-bridge options for a secure fit. They are optimized for use with cycling helmets and hats, and come with an IP67 rating, making them resistant to dust and water. The wraparound design incorporates Oakley’s PRIZM Lens technology to block sun, wind, and dust during workouts.

Audio is delivered through the most powerful open-ear speakers in Meta’s smart glasses lineup, now six decibels louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN. A five-microphone array helps reduce wind noise during calls, messaging, or voice interactions with Meta AI. Battery life lasts up to nine hours (six hours of music playback), with the charging case providing an additional 36 hours. A 20-minute charge brings the glasses back to 50% capacity.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard integrates with Garmin and Strava, enabling real-time performance tracking through the Meta AI app. Athletes can ask questions like “What’s my heart rate?” and receive spoken updates or LED indicators without breaking focus. With Garmin integration, an autocapture feature records video clips automatically when key milestones are reached, such as changes in pace, heart rate, or elevation.

For Strava users, performance metrics can be graphically overlaid on photos and videos captured by the glasses, which can then be shared directly within Strava or across other platforms.

The glasses are equipped with a 12MP Wide-Angle camera capable of recording video in up to 3K resolution. New capture modes, including slow motion, hyperlapse, and adjustable video stabilization, allow athletes to document their workouts and adventures from a first-person perspective.

Meta says the Oakley Meta Vanguard was developed with input from professional athletes and tested under real-world conditions to meet the demands of training and competition.