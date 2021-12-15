Reliance Jio launches country’s cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 1

Reliance Jio has launched the country’s cheapest prepaid recharge plan. The Jio plan costs just Rs 1, and it is the cheapest plan offered by any network provider in the country.

The new Jio prepaid plan at Rs 1 comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers 100MB of data. However, post consumption of the data, the speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. The plan will be beneficial to those customers who want to have extra data for a limited period of time.

Further, if a Jio subscriber does multiple recharges with the Re 1 prepaid plan, the person will get more data. Like on recharging, Rs 1 for 10 times will cost Rs 10 and also give you 1GB total data for a period of 30 days.

It is to be noted that this Rs 1 recharge plan is currently visible on the MyJio app but not on the website. Jio has listed the new recharge plan under the ‘Value’ section under ‘Other Plans’ in the My Jio app. But, the recharge plan is not reflecting on the official website of Reliance Jio at the moment.

Steps to recharge Jio prepaid plan Rs 1:

Open the MyJio app on your smartphone

Go to the recharge section

On the top row for the ‘Value’ section and under ‘Other Plans’ choose Re 1 plan.

Meanwhile, Jio recently revised its Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan. Now, the Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 14 days. It offers 300 SMS messages alongside 1.5GB high-speed data per day, and unlimited voice calls.

Jio also hiked the price of its prepaid plans earlier this month. The base Rs 75 JioPhone plan with 3GB data, unlimited voice, 50 SMS for 28 days now costs Rs 91. The unlimited base plan now costs Rs 155 (up from Rs 129) and gets you 2GB for a month along with unlimited voice and 300 SMS. The most expensive plan for Rs 2399 now costs Rs 2879 with a validity of 365 days. This plan gets you 2GB/day, unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day.