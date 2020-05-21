Advertisement

Redmi True Wireless earphones to launch in India on May 26

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, Last updated : May 21, 2020 2:05 pm

Latest News

With this Redmi is gearing up to enter the audio segment in India.
Advertisement

After recently teasing the launch of a new audio product in India soon, Redmi has today confirmed that its true wireless earphones will be launching in India on May 26.

Redmi India on its official twitter handle has revealed the launch date. With this Redmi is gearing up to enter the audio segment in India. The company is teasing the upcoming launch with #NoStringsAttached.

The tweet posted by Redmi India reads "Turn up the volume! It's time to move to the groove! We're excited to announce the launch of a new #NoStringsAttached #Redmi product category for YOU! Head to http://mi.com to get NOTIFIED for the launch on 26th May at 12 noon".

Redmi True Wireless earphones

The tweet carries a link of its website event page for the launch with the Notify Me option. The page also reveals that the upcoming wireless audio product will come with a long battery life, sweat-proof design, low latency gaming experience and voice control to schedule alarms and meetings.

The name of the product to be launched has not been revealed yet but it is expected that they might be Redmi AirDots S which was launched just last month in China at 99.9 yuan (Rs 1,075 approx.). It is also a possibility that Redmi might launch a completely new audio product like a wireless speaker.

To recall, the Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. It connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case. The 40mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup.

The earphones come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output. They feature touch controls for music playback which enables you to control volume and change tracks. These controls also let you launch voice assistant (Siri, Google Voice and XiaoAI). Also, DSP noise-cancelling feature for calls is available when speaking with a headset. 

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2s wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds announced with Bluetooth 5.0

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds expected to launch in India soon, company teases

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi True Wireless earphones Xiaomi Redmi Redmi AirDots S True Wireless earphones wireless speaker Redmi AirDots S launch Redmi AirDots S specs Redmi AirDots S price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25 in India

Honor MagicBook Pro, Router 3, TWS Earbuds X1 and more announced

Realme Watch design and features confirmed ahead of May 25 launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies