Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds announced with Bluetooth 5.0

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi AirDots S in China. The Redmi AirDots S is priced at 99.9 yuan (Rs 1,075 approx.) and comes in Black colour.



The Redmi AirDots S come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. It connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case. They offer seamless switching between mono and binaural mode



The earphones come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output. They feature touch controls for music playback which enables you to control volume and change tracks. These controls also let you launch voice assistant (Siri, Google Voice and XiaoAI). Also, DSP noise-cancelling feature for calls is available when speaking with a headset.





The 40mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup. There is also a new low-latency game mode for gamers that can be activated by triple-pressing the button on the earbud.





The dimension of headphones is 26.65 x 16.4 x 21.6mm while the dimension of the case is 62 x 40 x 27.2mm. Each headset weighs about 4.1 grams and the case weighs 35.4 grams.