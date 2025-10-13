One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 7 Rolling Out Now

Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 7 is now rolling out after being in beta testing for months now. The new update first debuted on the Galaxy Watch 8 series earlier this year, followed by the Galaxy Watch Ultra receiving it in July. Here’s everything to know about the development.

As per a SamMobile report, One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 7 is now rolling out in South Korea. Currently, the update is rolling out to beta testers and should soon be available for all users. It bears firmware version L310XXU1BYI4 and also includes the September 2025 security patch as per the report. The update is about 160MB in size for beta testers and close to 2GB for non-beta users.

Eligible users can download the update on their smartwatch by opening the Wearable app on their phone and navigating to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install.

With the update, Galaxy Watch 7 users now have access to powerful tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index — all designed to help users build healthier habits through motivational insights.

With One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 7, the user interface is now also optimised to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen. Multi-Info Tiles pull everything from health metrics to weather into a customizable view, delivering the information users need, exactly when they need it. Now Bar ensures that whatever users are working on is always accessible.