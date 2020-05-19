Advertisement

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds expected to launch in India soon, company teases

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2020 2:09 pm

Redmi AirDots S which was launched just last month in China at 99.9 yuan (Rs 1,075 approx.).
Seems like Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to enter the audio segment in India in the coming weeks. Redmi India has teased the launch of a wireless product which is most likely to be Redmi AirDots S true wireless earphones.

Redmi India official Twitter handle has today shared a post as per which Redmi is entering the audio segment in India. The tweet carries a video which teases the launch of a new audio product in India soon.

 

The tweet posted by Redmi India reads “#ListenToMi! #Redmi is going AUDIO!  We’ve got some bass-dropping news coming your way soon! Can you guess what this is all about?  RT and make some noise! #NoStringsAttached”.

Sadly, the company has not revealed the name of the product to be launched but it is expected that they might be  Redmi AirDots S which was launched just last month in China at 99.9 yuan (Rs 1,075 approx.). It is also a possibility that Redmi might launch a completely new audio product like a wireless speaker.

To recall, the Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. It connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case. The 40mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup.

The earphones come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output. They feature touch controls for music playback which enables you to control volume and change tracks. These controls also let you launch voice assistant (Siri, Google Voice and XiaoAI). Also, DSP noise-cancelling feature for calls is available when speaking with a headset.

