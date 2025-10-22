Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched in the US; Samsung AI Glasses Also Confirmed to be in Development

Samsung Galaxy XR headset has been announced by the Korean brand, limited to the US and Korea for now. “As the first product built on the new Android XR platform developed together by Samsung Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Galaxy XR showcases the future of discovery, play and work, enabling users to enjoy natural, deeply immersive experiences — from daily tasks to bold new frontiers. It’s the first step in Samsung’s long-term XR journey, with innovations to come across the full spectrum of XR form factors, including AI glasses,” the company said in a press release.

Samsung Galaxy XR: Price, Availability

Galaxy XR went on sale in the US on October 21 and will go on sale in Korea today, October 22. It costs USD 1,799.99 (approx Rs 1,57,800) and customers can also purchase Travel case and the Galaxy XR controller for $249.99 each. Those who purchase the device before 2025 ends, will get The Explorer Pack bundle which includes 12 months of access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and XR Pack of specialized XR content.

Samsung Galaxy XR: Specifications, Features

The specifications of the Galaxy XR headset are as follows:

Memory 16GB RAM

256GB Storage Display 3,552 x 3,840, 29 million pixels Micro-OLED

6.3‑micron Pixel pitch

96% DCI‑P3



Refresh rates: 60Hz, 72Hz (Default), 90Hz



Field of View 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical Chip Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform Camera Supports 3D Photo & video capture



18mm/F2.0

6.5MP Sensors Two, High-resolution Pass-through cameras

Six, World-facing tracking cameras

Four, Eye-tracking Cameras

Five, Inertial Measurement Units(IMUs)

One, Depth sensor

One, Flicker sensor Optic (Iris) Supports iris recognition

– Use iris recognition to unlock the device and to enter passwords in certain apps. Audio and Video Two, 2 Way speaker(Woofer + Tweeter)



Six Microphones array

– Multiple microphones among the six microphones support beamforming feature depending on the use case



Audio Playback

– Codec : MP3, AMR-NB/WB, AAC/ AAC+/ eAAC+, Vorbis, FLAC, Opus,

Dolby Digital (AC3), Dolby Digital Plus(E-AC3) , Dolby ATMOS(E-AC3 JOC, AC4)



Video Playing Resolution

UHD 8K(7680 x 4320)@60fps



Video Playback (Supports HDR10 and HLG)

– Codec : H.263, H.264, HEVC, MV-HEVC, MPEG-4, VC-1, VP8, VP9, AV1 Battery Up to 2 hours of general use

Video watching up to 2.5 hours

Galaxy XR can be used while charging the battery Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)

BT 5.4 (Up to) Interpupillary Distance (IPD) 54~70mm

Vision Correction

Galaxy XR supports vision correction through separately purchasable optical-inserts Weight 545g (w/ forehead cushion)

Weight may vary depending on whether light shield is attached or not



Separate battery weighs 302g.

Galaxy XR is the first product built on the new Android XR platform, which has Gemini embedded. With Gemini integrated at the system level, Galaxy XR acts as a new type of AI companion that helps users manage their tasks, delivering natural and intuitive interactions through voice, vision, and gesture. In the form of a headset, it understands users’ surroundings by seeing what they see and hearing what they hear.

Co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR is defined as “a powerful platform that puts AI at the center of the experience. It is designed to scale across a variety of form factors, from headsets to AI glasses and beyond, and benefits from the strength of its open, scalable ecosystem.” All apps built on the Android platform work right out of the box on Galaxy XR. Since the platform is built on OpenXR standards, it’s easy for developers using OpenXR, WebXR, or Unity to bring their experiences to Galaxy XR — offering them more ways to scale and giving consumers more choices.

The headset also supports Google Maps, video passthrough with Circle to Search, along with the ability to auto-spatialize videos and photos into 3D, so you can view your 2D photos or videos with added depth and dimension.

As for the design, the headset’s ergonomically balanced frame distributes pressure across the forehead and the back of the head, minimizing facial discomfort while providing steady support. The battery pack is separate from the headset, making the device more compact, light, and comfortable to wear. The headset also features a detachable light shield, offering comfort when removed and deeper immersion by blocking external light when attached.

Thanks to its advanced sensors, cameras, and powerful hardware, the headset can precisely track users’ head, hand, and eye movement. The device’s microphones are strategically placed and supported by software to filter out external noises and capture the wearer’s voice clearly.

Samsung AI Glasses and Other AI Products in Development

As part of its broader XR roadmap, Samsung says it is developing multiple form factors, including AI glasses. In collaboration with Google, Samsung is also working with lifestyle brand Warby Parker. At the same time, Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster to bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends AI-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership. “Seamlessly connected to the Android XR ecosystem, these devices will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort, and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work, and play into daily life.”