Noise Master Buds Max Headphones Launched in India with Sound by Bose

Noise Master Buds Max have been announced as Noise’s over-ear headphones under the flagship Master Series with Sound by Bose technology. The headphones are claimed to offer dynamic EQ and all-day comfort. Here’s everything you can expect from the new headphones from Noise.

Noise Master Buds Max: Price, Availability

The Noise Master Buds will be available in three colors with sales starting October 14th, 2025 across Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales at an inaugural effective launch price of Rs 9,999. One can pre-book the headphones via Noise’s own website.

Noise Master Buds Max: Features

“The Master Buds Max integrate Sound by Bose technology to deliver an incredible, lifelike audio experience,” said the company. It packs adaptive ANC up to 40dB, independently tested across 61 Frequency points, claimed to outperform global competitors by up to 85%, especially in low- and mid-frequency ranges where it matters most.

Noise has also introduced Dynamic EQ at the price point for the first time, an adaptive tuning system developed that analyses both your listening environment and volume level to ensure consistent audio quality. At lower volumes, it enhances bass and vocal richness so audio never feels flat, while at higher volumes it controls excessive highs and lows to prevent distortion or fatigue.

The Master Buds Max offer up to 60 hours of continuous playtime, the longest in its category. A 10-minute quick charge can deliver 10 hours of playback. The lightweight build is paired with vegan leather cushions and aerospace-grade metallic grills. Its design distributes pressure evenly, minimising ear fatigue even during marathon listening sessions.

Advanced ENC technology filters out background noise during calls. With dual-device pairing, users can seamlessly switch between a laptop and smartphone, while the Noise App provides personalized control over sound modes and preferences.