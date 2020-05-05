Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com at a starting price of Rs 13,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 9:00 am

The first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro was held on March 17.
Xiaomi will be resuming sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro from today. To recall, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones were launched in India in March this year.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available on Amazon, as well as Mi.com at 12 P.M today. You can get a Rs 1,000 off on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, after price hike last month. It will is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variant.


The first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro was held on March 17. The second sale was scheduled on March 24 but it never happened as the country went into a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Xiaomi has not revealed the sale date for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which is yet to go on its first sale in India.

 

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now eased restrictions after which Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops and can deliver only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India. Xiaomi has also announced that it is now delivering its products to all the green and orange zones of the country.

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. 

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

