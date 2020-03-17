  • 11:15 Mar 17, 2020

First sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro to be held today at 12 PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 11:03 am

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones were launched in India last week. Now the Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale for the first time in the country. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 25.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available on Amazon, as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores at 12 P.M today. The company website is offering Rs 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It comes in Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White colours.

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. 

 

It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 18W fast charging support.

