Oppo, Xiaomi hike prices of smartphones as GST hiked to 18 per cent

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 4:26 pm

The Indian government hiked the GST on mobile phones by 50 per cent from 12 per cent to 18 per cent which is effective from today i.e April 1.
Oppo India has hiked the prices of its various smartphones in India owing to GST rate revision announced by the government. The Indian government hiked the GST on mobile phones by 50 per cent from 12 per cent to 18 per cent which is effective from today i.e April 1.

Apart from Oppo, Xiaomi has also announced a price hike on its Redmi and Mi smartphones in India, owing to the increase in the GST to 18 per cent. Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has said that the new pricing will be effective immediately. He said that the continuous depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar as one of the reasons they have to hike the prices on their products.

Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer, has posted the new prices of various Oppo smartphones after the price hike. Oppo has hiked the Marketing Operating Price or MOP for 11 smartphones.



Oppo A1k new MOP is Rs 7,990 which is an increase of Rs 500 from the earlier Rs 7,490. The Oppo A5s 2GB will be available at Rs 8,990, followed by the Oppo A5s 3GB at Rs 9,990. Both the A5s models earlier retailed at Rs 8,490 and Rs 8,990, respectively. The 4GB model of A5s now sells for Rs 11,990, which is an increase of Rs 1,000 on Rs 10,990.

Oppo A5 2020 3GB model is priced at Rs 12,490, 4GB model at Rs 13,990, and 6GB model at Rs 15,990, as opposed to the earlier pricing of Rs 11,490, Rs 12,990, and 14,990, respectively.  Oppo A31 4GB model with a new MOP of Rs 12,490 as opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 11,490. Oppo K1 smartphone will now retail at Rs 15,990 in India, which is Rs 1,000 above the earlier pricing of Rs 14,990.

The Oppo A9 2020 4GB and 8GB models will be available at Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,990 as against to their earlier pricing of Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,490. Oppo F15 was launched at Rs 19,990 in India. Now it will be available at Rs 21,990.

The Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z smartphones will now be available at Rs 23,490 and Rs 27,490, respectively. The Oppo Reno 2 is now priced at Rs 38,990 from the earlier Rs 36,990 price. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be retailing at Rs 31,990 as against its launch price of Rs 29,990.

What does the 6 per cent GST hike in smartphones mean to consumers?

Tags: Oppo Xiaomi GST GST price hike GST Council GST hike on mobile phones Xiaomi price hike Oppo price hike

Latest Smartphones
