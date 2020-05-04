Xiaomi and Realme phones now on sale via online platforms in zones marked Green and Orange

MHA has notified that e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops.

Xiaomi and Realme have today announced that they have now started taking orders for its products starting today. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) eased restrictions during the third coronavirus lockdown in the country. Apart from Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung and Vivo have also started smartphone deliveries in India.



MHA has notified that e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops and can deliver only in the Green and Orange marked zones of India. There will be no deliveries of any kind in the Red zones either from Amazo=n or Flipkart. All the offline stores selling essential and non-essential goods are allowed to open and sell. Government of India earlier stopped the sale of non-essential items via e-commerce websites during the ongoing lockdown.



If your pin code is in a Green or Orange zone, then you can place the order on Amazon and Flipkart. However, in view of lockdown, one should expect a delay in the order delivery.



Xiaomi announced this new development on Twitter. The tweet reads "Mi.com is now live! Mi fans, we're now shipping all products to Green and Orange zones while taking all the precautions issued by the govt. Head to http://mi.com to order your favourite #Xiaomi products."



Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted that they have resumed e-commerce ops for Green & Orange zones while taking all precautions issued by govt. One can now order the Xiaomi products on Flipkart and Amazon.

Good move by the govt. to slowly reopen the economy.



We've resumed our ecommerce ops for Green & Orange zones while taking all precautions issued by govt.



You can now order for your favourite @XiaomiIndia products on @Flipkart.#Xiaomi #Redmi #IndiaFightsCorona #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/mqm1fy2qhX — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 4, 2020





C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India also on Twitter revealed that Poco X2 can now be purchased on Flipkart in the Green & Orange zones.

POCO fans, to help you connect we are resuming business on @Flipkart in a phased manner. We'll be following all the government guidelines w.r.t e-commerce deliveries.



At present we will be servicing select pin codes in the Green & Orange zones. Visit Flipkart to place an order. pic.twitter.com/zLELzW4Yek — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 4, 2020







Talking of Realme, the company's official India website reads: “Adhering to the government’s revised directives, dated 01-05-2020, E-commerce activities are now allowed to resume for non-essentials in the Orange and Green Zones.”

Customers can purchase Realme products including Realme smartphones and bands, via the company website. However, one might notice that some products on the company website are out of stock at the moment. One can and they can select the "Notify Me" option to get the updates for their availability.