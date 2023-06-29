HomeNewsRedmi Note 12R launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check detailed...

Redmi Note 12R launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check detailed specs

Redmi has launched a new budget offering in China, called the Redmi Note 12R that comes equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi note 12r launched

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12R has been launched in China
  • Redmi Note 12R has Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Redmi Note 12R offers dual rear cameras

Redmi has launched the Note 12R in China as the world’s first smartphone to employ the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The device features specifications that are similar to the recently unveiled Redmi 12. While the Redmi 12 is a 4G smartphone, the Redmi Note 12R supports 5G. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Redmi Note 12R: Price

The Redmi Note 12R comes in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants. The base model starts at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,300) in China. The handset can be availed in black, blue, and silver gradient colour options.

Redmi Note 12R: Specifications

The Note 12R sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Read More: Redmi Note 12T Pro launched: 144Hz display, Dimensity 8200-Ultra SoC and more on offer

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 5G, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Also See:

Redmi K60 series, Note 12 Pro Speed, Buds 4 Youth Edition,…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.