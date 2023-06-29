Redmi Note 12R launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check detailed specs

Redmi has launched the Note 12R in China as the world’s first smartphone to employ the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The device features specifications that are similar to the recently unveiled Redmi 12. While the Redmi 12 is a 4G smartphone, the Redmi Note 12R supports 5G. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Redmi Note 12R: Price

The Redmi Note 12R comes in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants. The base model starts at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,300) in China. The handset can be availed in black, blue, and silver gradient colour options.

Redmi Note 12R: Specifications

The Note 12R sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 5G, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.