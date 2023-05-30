Redmi Note 12T Pro launched: 144Hz display, Dimensity 8200-Ultra SoC and more on offer

Redmi has launched a new smartphone in its home country, called the Note 12T Pro. The new smartphone comes equipped with the latest Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, that is also powering the Xiaomi Civi 3. It also comes with fast charging support, a 144Hz display and more.

Redmi Note 12T Pro: Price

The Note 12T Pro from Redmi has been launched in four variants, where the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1599 (approx Rs 18,660), 8GB + 256GB at CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,830), 12GB + 256GB at CNY 1799 (approx Rs 20,995) and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model at CNY 1999 (approx Rs 23,330). It is available in Ice fog white, Carbon black and Harumi blue colours.

Redmi Note 12T Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 12T Pro sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 650 nits peak brightness, and HDR10 & Dolby Vision support. There is a sode-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Read More: Xiaomi Civi 3 launched with Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset

The Note 12T Pro features triple rear cameras comprising of a 64MP Omnivision OV64B 1/2″ sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper.

The device is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 14-based Android 13 out of the box. Other features on the Note 12T Pro include USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, and IP53 splash resistance.