Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 as the first 4nm chip in the series

Qualcomm has announced a new system-on-chip for budget offerings from smartphone makers, called the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The new processor is the first one to be built on a 4nm node in Snapdragon 4 Series processors, and is also the first chip in the series to support the improved 3GPP Release 16 version of 5G.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Specifications

The new chip from Qualcomm comes packed with two performance cores (Cortex-A78) clocked at 2.0GHz and six efficiency cores (Cortex-A55) operating at 2.0GHz. As a result, Qualcomm claims that the 4 Gen 2 promises 10 percent better performance than its predecessor.

Qualcomm doesn’t mention which foundry makes the chip and also does detail anything about the Adreno GPU. However, the display support is the same as the 4 Gen 1, with up to FHD+ resolution at 120fps. As for optics, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports cameras up to 108-megapixel or 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual-camera setup for zero shutter lag. There’s improved autofocus too.

The chip features Multi-Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF) for enhanced noise reduction while shooting videos. It supports 1080p video at 60fps, 720p slow motion at 120fps, and includes Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Then, the chip also get support for faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 2-lane storage.

The chip also supports Quick Charge 4+ and USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard for USB-C connectivity. For wirelessly connectivity, the chip has the Snapdragon X61 5G modem with 4×4 MIMO that can deliver speeds up to 2.5Gbps down and 900Mbps up, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX for audio.

Lastly, Qualcomm also confirmed that the first smartphones with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 are coming in the second half of this year, while the first devices will be from Redmi and Vivo.