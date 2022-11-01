Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Launch as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India?

The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ debuted in China last week The Redmi Note 12 costs 1,199 yuan (Rs. 13,600), whereas the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ starts at 2,099 yuan (Rs. 24,000). However, India’s variants are expected to feature different specifications as compared to their Chinese counterparts. An MIUI tester has claimed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be launched as Mi 12i HyperCharge in India

Kacper Skrzypek has tweeted that Xiaomi might launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. Why would Skrzypek mention the 12i HyperCharge instead of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+? Well, he claims to have spotted the development in the source code of Xiaomi India’s website.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge specs -Roumoured

The Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge may have similar specs as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which was just released in China. The Redmi Note Pro+ has a 6.67-inch OLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also support HDR10+ and 240Hz touch sampling rates. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor coupled with the Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a triple rear camera that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and comes loaded with Android 12 based on MIUI 13.