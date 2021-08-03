Redmi Note 10 receives its fourth price hike in India

Redmi Note 10 price has now been hiked for the fourth time in India. The phone debuted for Rs 11,999 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 13,999 (6GB + 128GB) respectively. However, the company has quietly increased its price not one but four times.

The company has also increased the price of the recently launched Redmi Note 10T 5G by Rs 500.

After the new price hike, the Redmi Note 10 price starts at Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB version. Likewise, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is now priced at Rs 15,499 against its previous price of Rs 14,999.

The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. It comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

For the first time, Redmi Note 10 received a price hike of Rs 500 in April, making the prices Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant.

In June, the phone received two price hikes. After that, the phone’s 4GB RAM model retailed for Rs 12,999. Then, the 6GB RAM variant cost was set to Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched last month in India. The phone arrived at Rs 13999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 15999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. These were the introductory prices.

Today, the company has hiked the price of the phone by Rs 500. Now the phone price starts at Rs 14,499. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 16,499.

Redmi Note 10 Specs

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. There is a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In addition, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.