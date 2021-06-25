Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 gets another price hike, now starts at Rs 12,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 4:26 pm

The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com.
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand launched the Redmi Note 10 smartphone back in March this year in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone price has been hiked for the third time now.

 

For the first time, Redmi Note 10 received a price hike of Rs 500 in April, making the prices Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant.

This time Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has received a price hike of Rs 500, after which it is now priced at Rs 12,999, against its previous price of Rs 12,499. It was launched at Rs. 11,999, and this is a second price hike of Rs 500. The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

 

Earlier this week, Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant received a price hike of Rs 500. It is now priced at Rs 14,999, against its previous price of Rs 14,499. At that time, the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant remained unchanged at Rs 12,499.

 

Redmi Note 10 specifications and features

 

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

 

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

 

 

Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12, and will get the MIUI 12.5 update soon and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

