Redmi Note 10T 5G with 90Hz display, Dimensity 700 launched in India

Redmi Note 10T 5G has today been finally launched in India. It is the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series that already comprises the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S.

The device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Last month, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 10T in Russia as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. The Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched in India recently is also a version of the Redmi Note 10 5G.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB. These are the introductory prices. In addition, HDFC credit-card members can avail of discounts upto Rs 1000. It comes in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colours.

The phone will be available on Amazon,mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores starting from July 26th.

Redmi Note 10T Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. Additionally, the display has 500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Note 10T is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes in two variants: 4+64 GB and 6+128 GB.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

Moving on, the device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it. For battery, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Further, for security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.