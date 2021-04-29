Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 price hiked in India by Rs 500

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 3:02 pm

The new price of Redmi Note 10 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com.
Redmi Note 10 has received a silent price hike in India. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at 12,499.

 

The Redmi Note 10 was launched in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. After price hike, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is now priced at Rs 14,499. It means the smartphone’s price has increased by Rs 500.

The new price of Redmi Note 10 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com. It is available in India in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

 

Redmi Note 10 Specifications


The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.
 

The phone is powered by the 2.2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. 

 
For optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

